Facebook might let you see when friends are writing comments in real-time

Facebook is experimenting with a way to show when someone is writing a comment on a post.

The feature was spotted by Twitter user Amber Dickso on Friday. She shared a screenshot of the Facebook app on her phone.

Wow love this new slack feature pic.twitter.com/wzxh57Tlgi

— amber discko ♡ (@amberdiscko) May 27, 2016

The bubbles appear to work similarly to Apple’s iMessage, which shows you when someone is typing in a conversation thread.

Facebook confirmed to Tech Insider that it’s been testing chat bubbles for a while. “We’ve heard from people that they want their experience on Facebook to reflect the real time conversations they have,” a spokesperson said. “So we are testing adding a line above the comment box of a post that indicates when a friend is typing.”

It’s important to note that Facebook experiments all the time with tweaks like this on a small percentage of its users, so there’s a chance these chat bubbles won’t ever work for everyone.

