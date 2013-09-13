Facebook Is Experimenting With Autoplay Mobile Video [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Facebook is experimenting with autoplay videos on select mobile devices. The technology will not be tested using advertisements just yet, but the company is working to understand how to best implement mobile video in users’ newsfeeds.

Twitter announced it has filed for an IPO. The announcement was made with a tweet, of course.

Time managing editor Richard Stengel is leaving to join the U.S. state department, where he’ll serve as under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs.

IAC is considering selling The Daily Beast following Tina Brown’s departure, Ad Age reports.

Atkins Nutritionals, the company behind the eponymous no-carb diet, has given its advertising business to Lowe Campbell Ewald’s Detroit office. The account was previously held by Goodness Mfg.

CP+B has taken over ad duties for Turkish Airlines, AgencySpy reports.

Grey New York added Derek Barnes and Lisa Topol as executive creative directors. Barnes and Topol have worked at Anomaly and TBWA/Chiat/Day, respectively.

Darden Media Group has purchased Maxim magazine from Alpha Media. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

KSL Media has closed its doors and declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Dave Moore, co-chief creative officer at AFG&, is joining Ethan Allen as vice president and chief brand officer.

Publicis Seattle hired Britt Peterson Fero as its new executive vice president and head of strategy. Fero had previously worked at Cole & Weber as partner and director of growth strategy.

Draftfcb‘s new CEO Carter Murray tabbed Nigel Jones as chief strategy officer. Jones comes from Publicis, where he served as UK chairman and CEO.

Chobani named Droga5 its lead creative agency and Weber Shandwick its agency for public relations and social engagement strategy. The incumbents on the account were Boathouse and Fleishman Hillard.

