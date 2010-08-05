Who Should Facebook Buy?

Photo: Glassdoor.com

Outside a near deal with Twitter back in 2008, Facebook has so far in its life acquired only small companies, mainly for the purpose of bringing talented new employees into the company.The most successful example of this is Facebook’s acquisition of FriendFeed. Lots of top execs from that company are now in positions of power at Facebook.



Most recently, Facebook decided to buy Hot Potato – the iPhone app that works like a location and topic-specific Twitter.

But Facebook could expand beyond acqui-hires soon, Facebook director of corporate development Vaughn Smith told Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

“As we get bigger and our platform gets more stable, I fully expect that we will be doing more significant acquisitions,” Smith said. “This is working for us, and it’s working for the people that we’re acquiring.”

So, now that we know Facebook is thinking big, how about some suggestions from our readers? Answer in our comments or over in our Questions section.

If you need a couple ideas to get you thinking, consider: 10 Companies Facebook Should Acquire, According To Valley Insiders

