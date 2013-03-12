It's Hard To Believe How Drastic The Changes To Facebook Have Been Over The Years

Hear from AmEx, GE, McDonalds and other Fortune 500 co’s on measuring social media impact at “Social Media ROI,” Business Insider’s conference on top tactics for Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest and more. May 15, 2013, in New York — Reserve your ticket now.



Mark Zuckerberg while studying at Harvard

Facebook has made some pretty significant changes to its web platform since launching back in 2004. What started off as a place for college students to connect with each other has grown into the world’s largest social network.

In Facebook’s maturation, its design has also evolved quite a bit. (Although it seems that every time Facebook makes even a subtle change, users become outraged.)

Now, as teenagers are beginning to move away from Facebook, the social network seems to be coming up with new ways to get people to spend more time on the site.

In light of Facebook recently unveiling its new News Feed, we thought it would be worth taking a look at how Facebook has changed over the years.

