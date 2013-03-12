It's Hard To Believe How Drastic The Changes To Facebook Have Been Over The Years

Hear from AmEx, GE, McDonalds and other Fortune 500 co’s on measuring social media impact at “Social Media ROI,” Business Insider’s conference on top tactics for Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest and more. May 15, 2013, in New York — Reserve your ticket now.
Facebook has made some pretty significant changes to its web platform since launching back in 2004. What started off as a place for college students to connect with each other has grown into the world’s largest social network.
In Facebook’s maturation, its design has also evolved quite a bit. (Although it seems that every time Facebook makes even a subtle change, users become outraged.)
Now, as teenagers are beginning to move away from Facebook, the social network seems to be coming up with new ways to get people to spend more time on the site.
In light of Facebook recently unveiling its new News Feed, we thought it would be worth taking a look at how Facebook has changed over the years.
Remember when Facebook was called Thefacebook? It started at Harvard and slowly opened up to other colleges.
Before the News Feed launched, Facebook was essentially just a collection of disconnected profiles back in 2005.
At the same time, Facebook introduced the Mini-Feed. But the entire concept of a news feed resulted in some very public outrage. Some users even went so far to call one of Facebook's product managers the devil.
In 2009, Facebook's homepage got a facelift. It started to creep onto Twitter's territory with the addition of a real-time news feed. That same year, Facebook also introduced its algorithm for determining the order in which status updates should be displayed.
Facebook rolled out a new, more visual profile in 2010. It added a row of recently tagged images below your name and basic profile information.
Facebook launched the News Ticker in 2011 so users could keep up with their friends while browsing through other parts of Facebook.
The Facebook Timeline feels like it's been around since the beginning. But it launched in 2011 to act as a virtual timeline of your entire life.
