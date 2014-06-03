Here's What Happens On Facebook Every 10 Seconds

By the time you’re done reading this sentence, 166,666 friend requests will have been made on Facebook.
Internet In Real Time showed us what happens on all of our favourite sites — Netflix, YouTube, Google, Twitter, and more — second by second.
We looked up some statistics provided by Facebook for 2014’s numbers and did the maths for the biggest social network around.
In 10 seconds on Facebook…
83,333 links are shared
166,666 friend requests are made
250,000 messages are sent
85,000 comments are left
48,833 status updates are created
22,666 photos are uploaded
54,976,850 pieces of content are posted or shared (mostly photos)
50 new profiles are created
11,028 photos are uploaded
There are 520,830 likes
12,367 event invites are sent
(via Facebook, Zephoria, Statistic Brain, and OneSecond)
