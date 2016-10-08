Facebook has a new app that's just for helping you find stuff to do

Facebook released a new standalone app on Friday called Events.

The app uses Facebook to show upcoming events you’re attending and other suggested events you may want to check out in your area. If you’re planning to travel, you can see events in other cities, too.

All events you’re attending are displayed in a calendar view, and you can connect other calendars on your phone (from Gmail, Outlook, etc.) to see all of your appointments in one place.

Facebook product manager Aditya Koolwal said over 100 million people use Facebook events daily. The company has a spotty track record with releasing successful standalone apps, but it’s banking on the fact that people who already use the events section of Facebook will want to use this new app.

Events is a free download in the U.S. App Store for the iPhone, and Facebook says an Android version will be released soon.

