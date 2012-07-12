Facebook Events Are Going Through A Big Change

Facebook has launched a revamped events section. It’s rolling out to users starting today.



Now you can see events in list or calendar form. The redesign gives you a calendar view of events so you can easily see what is coming up during the entire month.

Now it is easier to scan upcoming birthdays, invites, and suggested events.

To get to the calendar view, click on “Calendar” on the top left of your Events dashboard. Here’s what it looks like:

