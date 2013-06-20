What To Expect From Facebook's Big Product Announcement Today

Facebook has something up its sleeve.
Today, it’s holding an event at its headquarters to announce a new product.
Of course, we don’t have 100% confirmation what Facebook will say, but, here’s what you need to know:
- Several reports indicate Facebook will add a video-sharing feature to Instagram.
- The announcement starts 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern.
- You can watch the live stream here.
- We’ll have a reporter at Facebook HQ covering the event live. So stay tuned!
