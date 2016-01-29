Facebook has a clever idea to turn itself into a ride-sharing platform

Photo: The Hangover/ IMDb.

Facebook has a clever idea that would make it much easier to hitch a ride to concerts, sporting events and other happenings.

In a patent application published today, the social network laid out plans to become a ridesharing platform, demonstrating how it could let people easily form carpools through its Events feature.

Although filing a patent application doesn’t guarantee that Facebook will actually develop this feature, it’s a pretty genius way for people to share rides with friends or strangers.

Next time you’re heading to a rally or concert, for example, you could indicate on the Event’s page that you’re available to share your ride:

Or, if you need a ride, you could see which friends (or strangers) are offering a seat in their vehicle:

Facebook would even take into account people’s personal information, like where they went to school, what kind of music they like, or what Groups they’re part of, in order to better match drivers and passengers:

Once a gang agrees to ride together, the driver will even get a personalised route:

This move would make sense because Facebook has spent the past several months ramping up its Events ambitions and capabilities. During its blockbuster Q4 earnings, the company bragged the more than 500 million people who use its Events feature each month created a grand total of 123 million+ events in 2015.

Mark Zuckerberg also highlighted how Facebook planned to bring more transportation platforms to Messenger this year, after successfully launching an integration with Uber.

If Facebook actually launched this feature, it would be great news for users, who could save money on transportation by hooking up with someone also already headed that way. In the same vein, though, it would potentially annoy the likes of Uber and Lyft which make ride-sharing their business.

