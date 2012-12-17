Here's How Facebook's Epic Cafe Earned Its Name

Silicon Valley tech companies have always gone the extra mile to make their workers feel special with extraordinary perks like on-site gyms, car share programs, bike rentals, and more.



Meals are no exception. And while Google may gives it employees three free gourmet meals a day, Facebook took the perk one step further.

The largest social network in the world enlisted design firm Roman & Williams of ACE Hotel fame, to specially craft its headquarters’ cafeteria.

Fast Company was recently invited into Facebook’s Menlo Park campus to tour “Epic Cafe” and get a first-hand glimpse into the hub. The result is an industrial, warm cafeteria with plenty of places for collaboration with coworkers. To see more photos of Facebook’s main campus dining hall head over to Fast Company.

Photo: Fast Company

