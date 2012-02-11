Facebook Employs A Guy To Make Posters For The Office. Is He Going To Be A Millionaire Too?

Photo: http://www.collectorsweekly.com/articles/facebook-secret-paper-fetish/

Facebook employs a guy named Ben Barry on its communications team.A big part of Barry’s job, according to a profile in Collector’s Weekly, is to make posters and plaster them all over the office.



For this job, Facebook bought Barry his very own printing press.

We’ve already learned that the guy who spray-painted some of the walls in Facebook’s first office is now worth $500 million thanks to that gig.

Is Barry also a millionaire?

According to Collector’s Weekly, Barry joined Facebook in 2008. He’s not an engineer. And he’s not at the director level or above on the business side.

According to the flow chart we made a couple weeks ago (with the help of a Facebook source): Mr. Poster-maker is probably not going to be a millionaire. But he does have a nice job.

