Facebook Employees Will Now Have "@FB.com" Email Addresses

Facebook is giving all users “@facebook.com,” email address if they want them.



For years, Facebook employees had @facebook.com emails.

So what happens to their addresses?

They become “@FB.com” addresses.

Previously, Farm Bureau employees had @FB.com address.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company had to promise the Bureau it would not sell farm equipment in the future.

