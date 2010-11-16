Facebook Employees Will Now Have "@FB.com" Email Addresses

Facebook is giving all users “@facebook.com,” email address if they want them.
For years, Facebook employees had @facebook.com emails.
So what happens to their addresses?
They become “@FB.com” addresses.
Previously, Farm Bureau employees had @FB.com address.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company had to promise the Bureau it would not sell farm equipment in the future.
