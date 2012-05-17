Facebook Employees Are Pulling One Final All-Night Hackathon Tonight Before IPO

Photo: abraham.williams

Facebook employees are celebrating the company’s IPO the only way they know how: staying up all night to code.TechCrunch reports that about a thousand Facebook employees will hold an all-night hackathon tonight that will end when the company’s co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rings the bell for the IPO Friday morning.



The hackathon is a nice way of paying homage to the company culture that has helped Facebook become so successful. And if this coding session is like others the company has had in the past, it could lead to a few interesting new products down the road. Unfortunately, employees may find it’s a little harder to introduce these products once the company is officially publicly traded and must answer to shareholders for each and every decision.

That may be the real wake up call.

