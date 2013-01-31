CHART: Facebook Is Growing By More Than 1,000 Employees Per Year

Today is Facebook earnings day, and Facebook has shared some interesting new information about its current employee headcount.



The company has grown by more than 1,400 employees since this time a year ago.

To deal with the rapid growth, the company is preparing to expand its Menlo Park, Calif. headquarters. The new campus will hold 6,600 employees with another second campus that can accommodate up to 2,800 workers.

