A Facebook Employee Paid $US20,000 To Be Killed Off In The Next 'Game Of Thrones' Book

Facebook David Goldblatt, the Facebook employee.

Last week, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin decided to auction off the chance to be featured and killed off in his next book. A Facebook employee named David Goldblatt is one of the two lucky winners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The prize went for $US20,000, the entirety of which will go to a wolf sanctuary in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldblatt only took 10 minutes to decide to part with the 20 grand.

“I’m fortunate enough to be in a position to do this cool thing, and it’s going toward a good cause,” Goldblatt said. “I don’t think I’m doing anything extraordinary.”

By paying $US20,000, Goldblatt earned the ability to chose what he wanted his character to be like in the book. And he decided he wanted to be a Valyrian, a race of “dragonlords” in Martin’s books.

While Goldblatt and one other lucky winner snagged the two spots within hours, a waiting list soon followed with eight people begging Martin to create characters for them as well. Martin also auctioned off some other prizes and has already raised more than $US350,000 for the wolf sanctuary.

