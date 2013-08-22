Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

Facebook Embedded Posts Now Available To Everyone

(Facebook Blog)

Now anyone can take a public Facebook post and embed it directly into their website or blog.

Embedded posts are Facebook’s big push to become a primary source of real-time news. Twitter has had a lot of success with its embedded tweets feature, as journalists will often cite what people say via Twitter; now, they can do the same with Facebook. Read >

J.Crew Previews Fall Collection On Pinterest (Businessweek)

J.Crew gained nearly 65,000 followers on Pinterest because the retailer posted its entire fall collection on the social network. Read >

The Top Brands On Tumblr (Simply Measured)



According to a recent study (see right) by Simply Measured, Sprite, MTV, and Disney generate more engagement on Tumblr than other top brands. Read >

Mark Zuckerberg’s Plan To Get 5 Billion More People Onto The Internet (Business Insider)

Mark Zuckerberg has a plan to get billions of more people onto the Internet, and it revolved around three important levers:

1) Making Internet access affordable by making it more efficient to deliver data.

2) Using less data by improving the efficiency of the apps and experiences we use.

3) Helping businesses drive Internet access by developing a new model to get people online. Read >

Facebook Hacker Awarded $US11,000 (Mashable)

The man who exposed a flaw in Facebook’s code by posting on Mark Zuckerberg’s wall has raised more than $US11,000 from a fundraiser launched by security firm BeyondTrust. The campaign was launched because Facebook refused to reward the hacker because he exposed the code flaw by demonstrating it on the site, rather than reporting it (even though he was ignored initially when he did try to bring it Facebook’s attention). Read >

20% Of Online Consumers Shared Brand Content In Past Month (Ipsos)

According to a recent study by Ipsos, two in 10 online consumers indicate that in the past month, they have forwarded a link to an article about a brand or a product page. Additionally, 15% have forwarded a link to a brand or product video. Read >

