Facebook Email: A Click-By-Click Tour With Huge Screenshots

Facebook announced Facebook email to day, but most users won’t be able to get their own @facebook.com email address for many months.Somebody at Facebook sent us an early beta testers invite, and we’ve put together a comprehensive tour of the product here.
If you've been invited into Facebook's new messaging system, you'll see this green button in your Facebook inbox. Click on it.
Now we're ready to try out Facebook messaging. Look, we have an email from a Facebook friend, Frommer. Let's click on it.
This is what a message stream looks like. I replied to Frommer. Then, I checked a box so my reply would also send as a text message
Check it out! Another message from Frommer. This one is from his an email address he has that isn't registered with his Facebook account. So the message icon is envelope. Let's click on it.
You CAN click on the paperclip and attach a file. So I attached a new photo of myself to send to Frommer
We've always used Facebook messages very casually and will probably continue to do so.
Maybe if we didn't already have personal email addresses, we'd use Facebook's system as our primary inbox. There are lots of kids out there just now signing on to Facebook, so maybe that's what they'll do.
What do you think?
