Facebook just launched a new app named E.gg where users can create 'personalised spaces' that look like Tumblr pages

Facebook Facebook’s new app is named ‘E.gg,’ and is described as a ‘digital zine creator.’

E.gg is described as a “digital zine creator,” and was introduced with a similarly ancient reference: websites circa 1999.

It’s goal is broad: to “give creative control back to people” and to “create a low-pressure space for the really unpolished and mismatched things” that the early days of the internet embodied.

E.gg is free and available now on Apple’s iPhone and iPad.

Facebook’s experimental software division is back with another new app: E.gg, which it describes as a “digital zine creator.”

In practice, the app enables users to create shareable websites that look like a mixture between a high school locker circa 1995 and a Tumblr page circa 2015 â€” what Facebook describes as “free-form mixed media collages.”

These collages are then given shareable URLs, just like normal websites, and are intended to “create a low-pressure space for the really unpolished and mismatched things” that the early days of the internet embodied.

To that end, Facebook introduced E.gg with a website that looks ripped from your old GeoCities account, dancing baby GIF and all:

Facebook

E.gg also comes at a time when Facebook has seen a decline in users â€” particularly among Gen Z according to Edison Research â€” and Facebook-owned Instagram is increasingly focusing attention on its in-app shopping features, evidenced by a redesign of the home screen.

With its new app, Facebook is hoping for the type of user activity that used to be common in its products: Creativity and expression.



E.gg is part of Facebook’s “NPE” group, an acronym that stands for “New Product Experimentation.”

The group, which acts as somewhat of a concept incubator inside Facebook, has released a handful of prior apps â€” from a matchmaking services to meme making tool.

Like its prior apps, E.gg is free and available now on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users.

