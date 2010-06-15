Who Gave Up So Much Dirt On Facebook?

Photo: Crunchies2009
David Kirkpatrick’s new book on the founding of Facebook, The Facebook Effect, is plenty laudatory of Facebook.But it’s also full of scoops on company politics, secret buy-out offers, and even drug scandals.
Reading it, we learned…
- Who owns how much Facebook stock.
- How much money Facebook made last year.
- How Facebook’s first president was pushed out after a drug arrest.
- How Steve Ballmer and everybody else tried to buy Facebook.
- …and about a gazillion other things.
The only thing left to know is: Who spilled the beans and gave David the dirt on Facebook?
David thanks his sources at the end of his book. Here are the names you (need to) know.
Dan Rose, Facebook's VP of Partnerships and Platform Marketing. Rose joined from Amazon where he helped develop the Kindle
Gideon Yu, Facebook's former Chief Financial Officer, who used to be CFO of YouTube and negotiated its sale to Google
Netscape and Ning founder Marc Andreessen, and one of the only people Zuckerberg turns to for advice
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, who, when he worked for Google, tried to take a Facebook ad deal from Microsoft
Yuri Milner, Managing Director of Russian Facebook clone VKontakte, and Facebook's biggest Russian Investor
Microsoft Chief Software Architect Ray Ozzie, who tried (along with Steve Balmer) to pursuad Zuck to sell Facebook for $15 billion.
Michael Wolf, former MTV president, tried to buy Facebook in 2005 for $1.5 billion. Since then, he's launched Activate, a new media consulting venture
Zuck
Jim Breyer
Matt Cohler
Chris Cox
Kevin Efrusy
Joe Green
Chris Hughes
Chris Kelly
Dave Morin
Dustin Moskovitz
Chaamth Palihapitiya
Sean Parker
Dan Rose
Sheryl Sandberg
Aaron Sittig
Carolyn Abram
Aditya Agarwal
Ethan Beard
Charlie Cheever
Kevin Colleran
Adam D'Angelo
Gareth Davis
Dave Fetterman
Annkka Fragodt
Naomi Gleit
Jonathan Heiliger
Matt Jacobson
Meagan Marks
Scott Marlette
Cameron Marlow
Mike Murphy
Javier Olivan
Jeff Rothschild
Ruchi Sanghvi
Barry Schnitt
Mike Schropfer
Peter Thiel
Gideon Yu
Randi Zuckerberg
people who intereracted with/observed fb:
Jonathan Abrams
Marko Ahtissari
Saeed Amidi
Marc Andeesen
Tim Armstrong
Samir Arora
Kevin Barenblat
Hank Berry
Tom Bedecarre
Gina Bianchini
Tricia Black
Renee Bonvanie
Jeremy Burton
Michele Clark
Jared Cohen
Ron Conway
John Clippinger
Tom Cramptonm
Sebastian de Halleux
Soumitr Dutta
Neack Earle
Dani Essindi
Rahim Fazal
Lukasz Gadowski
Bill Gates
SEth Goldstein
Susan Gordon
Don Graham
Roberg Hertzberg
Doug Hirsch
Reid Hoffman
Ken Howery
Joshua Iverson
Karl Jacob
Rebecca Jacoby
Bruce Jaffe
Josh James
Jeff Jarvis
Suzanne McGee
Mike Lazerow
Tara Lemmey
Sam Lessin
Max Levchin
Titus Levy
Charlene LI
Caroline LIttle
Chris Ma
Olivia Ma
Marissa Mayer
Oscar Morales
Yuri Milner
Rick Murray
Mairtini niDhomhnaill
Roy Ozzie
Philipp Pieper
Mark Pincus
Shervin Pishevar
Jeff PUlver
Schott Rafer
J.P. Rangaswami
Andrew Rasiej
Robin Reed
Gerry Rosberg
John Rosenthal
Marc Rotenberg
Geoff Sands
Marc Schiller
David Schlesinger
Clara Shih
ANu Shukla
Megan Smith
Justin Smith
Gary Spangler
Stan Stalnaker
Daniel Stauffacher
Seth Sternberg
Nick Summers
David Sze
Don Tapscott
Rodrigo Teijeiro
Owen Van Natta
Erik Wachtmeister
Duncan Watts
Bill Weaver
Andrew Weinreich
MAurice WErdegar
John Winsor
Michael Wolf
AND
Robert Wright
