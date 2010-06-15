Who Gave Up So Much Dirt On Facebook?

Got questions for Mark? We’ll answer them!

David Kirkpatrick’s new book on the founding of Facebook, The Facebook Effect, is plenty laudatory of Facebook.But it’s also full of scoops on company politics, secret buy-out offers, and even drug scandals.



Reading it, we learned…

Who owns how much Facebook stock.

How much money Facebook made last year.

How Facebook’s first president was pushed out after a drug arrest.

How Steve Ballmer and everybody else tried to buy Facebook.

…and about a gazillion other things.

The only thing left to know is: Who spilled the beans and gave David the dirt on Facebook?

David thanks his sources at the end of his book. Here are the names you (need to) know.

