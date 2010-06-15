Who Gave Up So Much Dirt On Facebook?

Nicholas Carlson, Mohana Ravindranath
Facebook CEO and cofounder Mark ZuckerbergGot questions for Mark? We’ll answer them!

Photo: Crunchies2009

David Kirkpatrick’s new book on the founding of Facebook, The Facebook Effect, is plenty laudatory of Facebook.But it’s also full of scoops on company politics, secret buy-out offers, and even drug scandals.

Reading it, we learned…

  • Who owns how much Facebook stock.
  • How much money Facebook made last year.
  • How Facebook’s first president was pushed out after a drug arrest.
  • How Steve Ballmer and everybody else tried to buy Facebook.
  • …and about a gazillion other things.

The only thing left to know is: Who spilled the beans and gave David the dirt on Facebook?

David thanks his sources at the end of his book. Here are the names you (need to) know.

Mark Zuckerberg himself, the 26-year-old who started Facebook as a Harvard undergrad

Jim Breyer, an Accel investor and Facebook Board Member

Matt Cohler, the Benchmark Capital general partner who used to be Facebook's Product Management VP

Dave Morin, Senior Platform Manager at Facebook, who used to work at Apple.

Dustin Moskovitz, Zuck's college roommate, who co-founded Facebook

Sean Parker, a former Facebook president who co-founded Napster and Plaxco

Dan Rose, Facebook's VP of Partnerships and Platform Marketing. Rose joined from Amazon where he helped develop the Kindle

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who used to be Google's VP of Global Online sales

Facebook Programmer Charlie Cheever, who left to co-found Quora

Facebook co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Adam D'Angelo, who left to co-found Quora


MIke Murphy, who joined Facebook 2006 as an ad sales boss and is now the VP of Global Sales

Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal, was an early investor in Facebook and is a member of its board

Gideon Yu, Facebook's former Chief Financial Officer, who used to be CFO of YouTube and negotiated its sale to Google

Randi Zuckerberg, Mark's older sister, who is a senior marketer at Facebook

Jonathan Abrams, who built Friendster and is now the CEO of Socializr

Netscape and Ning founder Marc Andreessen, and one of the only people Zuckerberg turns to for advice

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, who, when he worked for Google, tried to take a Facebook ad deal from Microsoft

Gina Bianchini, Ning co-founder and CEO

Ron Conway, an angel investor who advised Facebook especially when Parker was president

Playfish COO and Co-founder Sebastien de Halleux

Image via facebook

Microsoft Chairman and former CEO Bill Gates

Washington Post Chairman and Facebook investor Don Graham

Doug Hirsch, one Yahoo's first 30 employees and former Facebook VP of Product

Image via facebook

LinkedIn founder and Facebook Investor Reid Hoffman

Max Levchin, the CEO and founder of Slide, who also helped start Yelp and PayPal

Marissa Mayer, Google's Top Company Product Executive

Yuri Milner, Managing Director of Russian Facebook clone VKontakte, and Facebook's biggest Russian Investor

Microsoft Chief Software Architect Ray Ozzie, who tried (along with Steve Balmer) to pursuad Zuck to sell Facebook for $15 billion.

Zynga and Tribe.net founder Mark Pincus, and a Facebook investor

David Sze is a General Partner at Greylock, a big Facebook investor.

Former Myspace CEO Owen Van Natta, who after working at Amazon was Facebook's former COO

Michael Wolf, former MTV president, tried to buy Facebook in 2005 for $1.5 billion. Since then, he's launched Activate, a new media consulting venture

Image via facebook

