These Insider Graphics Show What's Going Right—And Wrong—With Advertising E-Commerce On Facebook

Charlie Minato
While there’s vast speculation regarding the effectiveness of Facebook’s overall ad business, people usually don’t talk about the e-commerce side of things.

Nanigans—an ad provider that powers 12,000 Facebook ad impressions a second for companies including T-Mobile, Gilt Groupe, and Nordstrom’s Hautelook—has turned its data about companies on Facebook into graphics that explain what’s going on with advertising for e-commerce.

One of the big stories that came out of Facebook’s first earnings call yesterday is that sponsored stories generate about $1 million in revenue a day. While sponsored stories might work for traditional advertisers, Nanigans’ data show the CTRs in e-commerce are actually lower.

It's no surprise that e-commerce is huge.

This graph compares ad engagement versus cost by country—and India's CTR is ridiculous.

And women are more likely to respond to Facebook e-commerce.

Women are far more interested in the top 20 internet retailers than men.

CTRs for sponsored stories are lower, but CPCs are a lot lower.

Here's what Facebook ads can do for you:

