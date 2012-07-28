These Insider Graphics Show What's Going Right—And Wrong—With Advertising E-Commerce On Facebook

While there’s vast speculation regarding the effectiveness of Facebook’s overall ad business, people usually don’t talk about the e-commerce side of things.



Nanigans—an ad provider that powers 12,000 Facebook ad impressions a second for companies including T-Mobile, Gilt Groupe, and Nordstrom’s Hautelook—has turned its data about companies on Facebook into graphics that explain what’s going on with advertising for e-commerce.

One of the big stories that came out of Facebook’s first earnings call yesterday is that sponsored stories generate about $1 million in revenue a day. While sponsored stories might work for traditional advertisers, Nanigans’ data show the CTRs in e-commerce are actually lower.

