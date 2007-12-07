ABCNews.com: No Facebook Effect, Yet

ABC News’ content deal with Facebook soft-launched in mid-November, but so far traffic from the partnership has been a trickle. The deal wasn’t publicly announced until Nov. 26, but the links had gone live two weeks earlier. ABCNews.com self-reported a 28% spike in unique visitors in November to 16.3 million from the same time a year ago; page views increased 7% to 148.1 million. But they also reported a 21% jump in October while Nielsen NetRatings says traffic to ABCNews.com was actually down 4% in October.

They’re not getting much help from Facebook, which reports just 10,300 daily users of the ABC News application.

