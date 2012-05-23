FACEBOOK DOWN 8.6%, APPLE TURNS NEGATIVE, RALLY EVAPORATES

Photo: Screengrab

We’re in the final hour of the day and big tech is really breaking down.Facebook is near the lows of the day, down 8.7 per cent.



Apple, which had been higher, is off about 0.8 per cent.

Google is down 2.2 per cent.

The overall market rally is gone.

The market closes soon. Should be interesting!

UPDATE: Markets are all red now, going into the close.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.