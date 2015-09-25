Facebook kept going down today

Facebook appeared to be down for a short time for some users on Thursday.

This screen showed when users attempted to access the site:

The issue occurred for around 30 minutes before being rectified.

Business Insider has contacted Facebook to find out what the problem ws. We’ll update this post once we hear back.

Even IsItDownRightNow.com was struggling with the news.

Back in January, Facebook went down for an hour and people reportedly called 911 to report it. Facebook said that particular outage occurred after it introduced a change that affected its configuration systems.

It’s not yet clear what caused the downtime today.

As usual people have been tweeting in reaction to short period of Facebook downtime:

I am hearing Facebook is down. Why haven’t schools and offices closed? Families need to be together at times like this!! #facebookdown

— Doug Wood (@misterdug) September 24, 2015

Facebook down? Is this why I ain’t getting matched on tinder? I thought it was my weight but clearly not.

— Adam James Reeves (@AdamJReeves_) September 24, 2015

We don’t know why @facebook is DOWN, and for how long….but once we get a fax or telegram, we’ll let you know. #1950sLife

— Michael O’Donnell (@Michaeloptv) September 24, 2015

Facebook isn’t down, it’s just your ad-blocker doing its job.

— M.G. Siegler (@mgsiegler) September 24, 2015

NOW WATCH: See if you can spot the subliminal messages hidden in these corporate logos



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.