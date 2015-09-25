Facebook kept going down today

Lara O'Reilly

Facebook appeared to be down for a short time for some users on Thursday.

This screen showed when users attempted to access the site:

Facebook downFacebook

The issue occurred for around 30 minutes before being rectified.

Business Insider has contacted Facebook to find out what the problem ws. We’ll update this post once we hear back.

Even IsItDownRightNow.com was struggling with the news.

IsitdownIsItDownRightNow.com

Back in January, Facebook went down for an hour and people reportedly called 911 to report it. Facebook said that particular outage occurred after it introduced a change that affected its configuration systems.

It’s not yet clear what caused the downtime today.

As usual people have been tweeting in reaction to short period of Facebook downtime:

