Facebook Is Fixed: Go Ahead And Post Your Status Updates

Earlier this morning, an issue with Facebook was preventing some users from posting status updates.

If you tried to tell the world what’s on your mind, you’d very likely get this message:

We reached out to Facebook about the cause of the issue, but we haven’t heard back yet, and the site now seems to be back in working order.

Facebook was also down this weekend in some areas, though that apparently had to do with a Time Warner outage.

