Sheryl Sandberg has announced Facebook will donate up to $1.25 million to Australian bushfire relief efforts

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced the company will match up to $1 million in Australian bushfire relief donations made to donations platform GlobalGiving.

Additionally, Sandberg announced Facebook had donated $250,000 to the Australian Red Cross for bushfire relief.

A number of companies and public figures have announced they are also donating to organisations assisting with bushfire relief and recovery.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has announced in a post the company is donating up to $1.25 million to Australian bushfire relief efforts.

“Thinking of everyone affected by the devastating fires in Australia,” Sandberg said in a Facebook post. “Hearing about the lives lost and the homes destroyed is just heartbreaking.”

Facebook’s donation comes in two parts. Firstly, the company has donated $250,000 to the Australian Red Cross, which is responding to bushfire emergencies and supporting people in evacuation centres and recovery hubs across Australia.

Secondly, the company promises to match donations up to $1 million to GlobalGiving, a US non-profit organisation that “connects donors with grassroots projects around the world” and Facebook’s partner for charity fundraising through crisis pages.

You can access GlobalGiving through the ‘donate now’ button on Facebook’s crisis pages for the Australia bushfires. Although there are two crisis pages currently set up by Facebook for the NSW fires and the Victorian and South Australia fires, it appears Facebook will only match donations to the NSW page. Business Insider Australia has requested clarity from Facebook.

To donate, visit the NSW page and click the donate button. You can also donate directly at GlobalGiving.org.

At the time of writing, the GlobalGiving fundraiser linked to the NSW fire page has raised more than $66,000 towards “immediate relief efforts for people impacted by the fires in the form of emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine.” GlobalGiving does not disclose which local Australian organisations are involved in this effort. Facebook and GlobalGiving do not take any fees from the donations.

“Thank you to everyone who is making a difference – and especially to all the brave firefighters and volunteers risking their lives to protect people, animals, and communities,” Sandberg’s post reads.

Facebook’s fundraising platform has become a hotbed of donation activity during the bushfires. A bushfire fundraiser by comedian Celeste Barber raised over $36 million in just three days, becoming the largest ever fundraiser hosted on Facebook.

