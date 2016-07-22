If you communicate online in any way besides email, you're probably using a Facebook product

On Wednesday, Facebook announced that Messenger had passed 1 billion monthly active users.

This chart from Statista shows how utterly Facebook dominates online communications. It now has the three top communications platforms — the core Facebook app, WhatsApp, and Messenger — all of which have more than a billion monthly users, plus Instagram, which comes in at 500 million. The only other company in the running is China’s Tencent, with WeChat and Qzone.

Not shown on this chart: Microsoft’s Skype, which also comes in around 300 million, and LINE, the biggest tech IPO of 2016 so far, which is around 215 million, according to Statista.

