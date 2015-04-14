This one chart shows how Facebook dominates online communication

Soon, Facebook could be the dominant force in how we communicate online. According to data compiled by BI Intelligence, Facebook is not only the biggest social network, but also owns the second-largest social network and the two largest messaging apps.

Facebook’s monthly active user base is expected to surpass 1.43 billion in the first quarter of 2015. That’s nearly twice the size of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, the largest messaging app with 725 million MAUs. Facebook Messenger trails closely with 600 million MAUs. Instagram, the photo sharing app Facebook bought for $US1 billion in 2012, had the fifth largest user base with 300 million MAUs. That means Facebook owns four of the five largest brands in social media and messaging.

