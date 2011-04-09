Facebook Dominance Is EA's Next Goal

By James Brightman



Facebook gaming has taken off, in part thanks to Zynga, but EA and its Playfish subsidiary are looking to overtake the FarmVille maker in the future. EA Sports president Peter Moore commented in his MI6 keynote address, referring to Zynga: “There’s a big dog in front of us, but we aren’t far behind, and we’re confident that we can catch up. What we can bring to the market in terms of blue chip IP is phenomenal.

EA has invested quite heavily in social, mobile and other digital areas and it’s something that appears to be paying off, as the publisher’s digital revenues continue to climb while other publishers have taken a far more conservative approach.

“Our competitors scoffed when we invested in social gaming, by buying Playfish. They scoffed at our direct-to-consumer models. But we are number one in mobile games, number one in casual games and number two in social games,” boasted Moore.

“There is a nervousness about change,” he continued. “People want to know how they can keep getting $60 for games while social and online games are free or when iPad games are a fraction of the cost. But change is good. Change brings more consumers into gaming. Consumers are driving the changes and, in the end, they always win.”

One of those changes within EA Sports will be creating persistent gamer profiles across all titles. “Regardless of where you are, what platform you have, what game you’re playing … you’re constantly connected,” noted Moore.

