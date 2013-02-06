Facebook Doesn't Need A Phone. It Wants Them All

What do you use to send instant messages, maintain your calendar, take and share photos, check your email inbox, leave voice messages, look up restaurants nearby, and store your contacts when you’re away from your desktop computer?



The big answer is: your smartphone, of course. But more specifically, you might actually be using the Facebook apps you’ve loaded on that phone.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.