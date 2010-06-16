Facebook Doesn't Have Privacy Problems, It Has Positioning Risks

The recent brouhaha around Facebook’s privacy policies — the complications, the simplifications, the push, and the push-back — is a side-story.



The real issue is positioning. And the real cost will be felt if and when a meaningful percentage of Facebook’s users come to see it as a place to share and consume media rather than as a place to communicate with family and friends.

The revenue models associated with consumption of content are very attractive, especially when combined with an already massive audience like Facebook’s. But any re-positioning of the service as a “news and entertainment portal” — even partially — will muddy Facebook’s most important asset: its inherently viral nature.

All Internet products can be placed on a spectrum that stretches from pure Content on one side to pure Communications on the other.

A pure Communication product is one that a person uses just to communicate with another known person (like the simplest instant messaging client). A pure Content product is one where a person creates some media that any user can passively consume on an anonymous basis (like the simplest news website or printed publication). These are idealised extremes; just about everything is actually somewhere in between.

The core of a Communications product is connecting with the people you know — and doing so actively rather than passively. That’s what gives Communication products their viral power, but it’s also the cause of their revenue limitations.

As long as the service offers a valuable way to communicate, its users will actively convince some number of their friends and colleagues to use it, and those people will in turn convince folks they know, and so on. Successful Communication products are inherently viral. But, in this idealised context, users value private communication. Messages from other sources are inherently invasive. Thanks, but no thanks, marketers.

This is why investors avoid funding pure Communication products. As attracted as they are to the viral growth, they fear that they will never be able to convince the service’s users to tolerate a marketer’s butting into their private conversations. As tempted as investors are to analyse those private conversations for insights on how to offer users genuinely helpful offers, they worry that users will find it frightening. And as convinced as they are that some small percentage of users will pay more for premium services, like storage, they know that a competing service will always try to grow faster by giving away that premium service for free.

In short, the Communications side of the spectrum represents viral growth without matching revenue.

All the way across the spectrum on the Content, we face the opposite issues.

The core of a Content service is consuming media from a trusted source — and doing so passively rather than actively. That’s what gives Content products their marketing power, but it’s also the cause of their growth limitations.

Unlike a Communications service, a user can have a successful Content experience without ever involving anyone else. The user might choose to share some of the media with their friends or colleagues or to discuss it with them later, but that’s only a small percentage of the time.

And this is why investors avoid funding pure Content concepts. Despite the well-known problems of banner ads, they are well aware that marketers will pay handsomely for the right to appear next to popular media and even more to be endorsed by it. They know that the content itself can be efficiently analysed without any privacy problems to ensure that the ads will helpfully match the content. But investors also realise that the number of trusted sources from which most users want to passively consume content is limited to a small percentage of people, which makes it expensive. And there’s no inherent virality: you have to grow the audience one user at a time.

Of course, most Internet businesses are actually somewhere between these two extremes. In fact, developers can add features to their services to deliberately shift their products more toward user growth or more toward the revenue-generating characteristics of the business.

* * *

So how would a brilliant entrepreneur take advantage of these dynamics to create a massive and lucrative web property?

Step 1: Discover a unique and valuable way for people to communicate with the people they already know.

Step 2: Invest in the product so that it can handle the viral tidal wave that results.

Step 3: Add features that encourage users to share and consume content.

Step 4: Sell advertising around the socialized content both on and off your site.

Sounds familiar, right? Yes, that’s what Facebook is doing now.

Mark Zuckerberg is aggressively pushing his service from pure Communications to the middle of the spectrum toward Content, repositioning the platform to be more conducive to marketers. He’s been doing this for a while.

So, based on the spectrum thesis, will Facebook’s strategy work?

Yes and no.

Yes, he will create a user experience that is more about consuming, creating, and sharing content. Yes, this will open up richer opportunities for non-invasive and targeted advertising and e-commerce. Yes, this will generate more money per user than a more Communications-oriented platform. Yes, it should be one of the biggest IPOs of all time.

But, no, there’s a limit to how far he can push the service toward Content before users seek out a Communications platform that is focused on enabling private interactions with friends. The closer Facebook gets to a media experience, the more its viral growth will slow and the more it will shed longtime users. When you hear someone talking about how they go on Facebook to read the news or watch a TV show — and you certainly will — that’s more bad than good for Facebook’s user growth rate.

This is the trade-off. The challenge isn’t privacy; it’s positioning.

Jonathan Glick is CEO of TLISTS. This post was originally published on his blog, and is reprinted with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.