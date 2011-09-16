Facebook Doesn't Call Them "Display Ads"

Google says display ads will soon be a $200 billion industry.



Facebook has other ideas. They don’t use the term display, Carolyn Everson, VP of global marketing solutions, said during the PaidContent advertising conference on Thursday.

We as a team are responsible for the ad revenue of the business and we never talk about selling display ads. We don’t even use that terminology at all.

We believe that yes, there are ads that look like display but what we’re really doing is helping businesses rethink their entire mode of operation.

When American Express came to us with a challenge that they felt small businesses of America were really struggling during the recession. They had some staggering statistics about the amount of every single dollar that goes to the local economy. That was not about John Hayes, the CMO, coming and saying, “I want to buy a lot of display ads about small business.”That was help us create a program that rallies the country behind small business.

We created Small Business Saturday with American Express and Digitas, and proved significant business results for them. That was a business transformation.

Yes, some of it’s manifested itself in display ads and there are lots of reports about our share of the display market, but we don’t use that terminology.

