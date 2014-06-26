Facebook Disclosed Its Diversity Numbers, And They're Pretty Bad

Tech companies have been releasing their diversity numbers recently, and Facebook is the latest to reveal its stats.

And the numbers are hardly surprising based on what we’ve seen so far from Yahoo and Google. According to its own report, Facebook’s global staff is comprised of 31% women. Its U.S. staff is also predominantly white — minorities represent only 43% of Facebook’s U.S. employees.

Most women working at Facebook are relegated to non-tech positions. 85% of Facebook’s global employees working in tech jobs are men. The breakdown of non-tech jobs at Facebook is almost evenly split, but men still lead there, 53% to 47%.

The numbers are similar to those released by other tech companies. At Yahoo, the employee breakdown is 62% men, 37% women, and 1% unreported. Google’s workforce is composed of 70% men and is 61% white. And LinkedIn’s is 61% men and 53% white.

“As these numbers show, we have more work to do — a lot more,” Maxine Williams, the company’s global head of diversity, said. The company listed a number of diversity-related initiatives it intends to put in place in its report.

