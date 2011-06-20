FACEBOOK NUMBER ONE

Facebook is the number one seller of display advertising in the US according to research by eMarketer. It’s expected to generate $2.19 billion in US display advertising revenue this year.



Facebook was in the top pack for a while, but this is the first time that it’s going to take in more than either Google or Yahoo. This is due to both growth at Facebook and declines at Yahoo, which was previously number one.

Even more interesting (and a great bullish sign for Facebook and the internet generally), eMarketer says that agencies aren’t taking from their display budget to increase their Facebook spend, but from non internet advertising, including TV. Agencies aren’t “shifting from offline to online” but “shifting from offline to Facebook”, mainly to drive people to sign up for brands’ Facebook pages.

We’ve been waiting for years for around $40 billion to switch from newspaper and TV advertising to the internet to make it commensurate with time spend, and it seems Facebook is the big driver of that, although it’s a much bigger opportunity.

Add to that Facebook Credits and Facebook’s next billion-dollar opportunity, commerce, and it seems pretty sure that Facebook’s revenue and profits are sharply up and to the right.

