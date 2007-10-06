Facebook Developing MySpace-Killer Music Platform

From PaidContent:



Facebook is working on an artist platform to be launched later this year, which in essence is supposed to be better than what MySpace allows with its platform… The platform will allow bands and labels to create artists pages, and allow various widgets to be embedded for music promotion, organising events, etc. Among those widgets would be iLike, the most popular app inside Facebook, but will also include iTunes widgets for sampling (to being with), and eventually buying music through Apple. The service will still have the utilitarian sensibilities of the Facebook platform, the sources stress, rather than the more chaotic and flashy platform that MySpace has.

Facebook has been making the rounds of music labels trying to get this service off the ground.