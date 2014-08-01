Facebook Made The Tiniest Design Change To Its Website -- See If You Can Even Spot It

Facebook has made a design change that’s so discrete you probably won’t even notice it. Look closely at the notification pane below. Can you tell the difference?

No matter where you’re logged in from, the little globe where your notifications appear used to show the Americas. Now, both Quartz and TechInAsia have noticed that users in Asia, Europe, and Africa will see a view of the Eastern Hemisphere instead.

Based on Quartz’s report, it seems as if iPhone users around the world will still see the Americas. The desktop version, however, will show the newer design.

Although Facebook spokespeople told Quartz and TechInAsia that the addition is new, blog LittleBigDetails spotted the change about two years ago. It’s possible that the company was testing the feature in certain markets before rolling it out globally.

