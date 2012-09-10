Facebook Denies Targeting Users Based On Interests — Today's Ad Brief

Facebook denies targeting users based on their interests, but not everyone believes the company.



Amazon does a U-turn and will offer an ad-free Kindle Fire for a $15 premium.

Procter & Gamble: former client-side exec Judy Beaudry vents her fury against media rebates, an issue we told you about earlier this month.



Meet the 20 most influential marketing spenders, per Ad Age.

Cravendale has launched its new “cats with thumbs” video (above). We told you it was coming earlier this month.



LIONSGATE HAS PUT ITS $400 MILLION MEDIA ACCOUNT IN REVIEW: The incumbents are Initiative and Mindshare; Horizon will also compete, Ad Age says. “Hunger Games” and “Twilight” are among the titles on the business.

LendingTree picked a new creative shop, Merkley + Partners, and will break its first campaign in the spring. The New York shop beat McKinney in Durham, N.C., and Anthem Worldwide in San Francisco for the business. Spending is ~$22 million.

MDC Partners’ credit rating was lowered by Standard & Poor’s from B+ to B, with the ratings service saying it expects the holding company’s debt level to remain high over the next 12 to 18 months.

Crispin Porter + Bogusky‘s chief digital officer Ivan Perez-Armendariz has some deep thoughts about Facebook and Google.

