Facebook has now removed the Trump post featuring doctored video of a Black toddler and fake CNN graphics

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto in the White House on October 2, 2019.

Facebook has removed a post by President Trump that featured a doctored video of two toddlers.

A Facebook spokesman told Business Insider on Friday a copyright complaint about the video prompted the removal of Trump’s post.

Twitter on Thursday had marked the same post by Trump with a “manipulated media” tag because the video had been altered to look like a CNN report.

The copyright complaint appears to have been filed for Jukin Media, a company well-known for quickly snapping up the rights to viral videos.

Facebook on Friday removed a post by Donald Trump that featured a doctored version of a 2019 viral video that shows two toddlers.

“We received a copyright complaint from the rights holder of this video under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and have removed the post,“ A spokesman told Business Insider.

The original video, which went viral last year, shows a Black child and white child running toward each other and embracing. But the altered version posted by Trump to Twitter and Facebook on Thursday is overlaid with a fake CNN graphic and edited to suggest news footage of the white child chasing the terrified Black child.

On Thursday, Twitter slapped the video with a “manipulated media” label.

While Trump’s post remains live, anyone clicking on the label will learn the video has been altered, with Twitter adding the following: “In September 2019, CNN reported on a viral video about a friendship between two toddlers. On Thursday, the president shared a version of the video which many journalists confirmed was edited and doctored with a fake CNN chyron.”

Twitter/Screenshot A screenshot of the doctored video clip.

According to CNN, the copyright complaint has come from Jukin Media, a company that frequently snaps up rights to viral videos. The firm filed a copyright complaint with Facebook on behalf of one of the toddler’s parents.

Jukin Media said late Friday it had filed a similar complaint with Twitter.

“In no way do we support or condone the manipulated video or the message it conveys,” the company said. “We hope and expect Twitter will take action to remove the video.”

Social media companies have taken more robust action against Trump’s posts over the last month: Facebook removed a Trump campaign ad on Thursday that featured an inverted triangle, a symbol often used by the Nazis to demarcate political enemies. The platform said the ad violated its policies on hate speech.

