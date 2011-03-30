Facebook Deletes Page Calling For Third Intifada

Facebook pulled down a page on Tuesday that aimed to set in motion the Third Palestinian Intifada on May 15th.



According to a report by The Global Post, the creators — “a newly formed super-viral Palestinian group” — were inspired by the uprisings across the Middle East and North Africa.

Haaretz reports:

…Minister Yuli Edelstein wrote a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, warning that the page includes calls to kill Jews and to liberate Jerusalem through violence.

The page incites to violence and violates Facebook content regulations, wrote Edelstein.

ADL National Director Abraham Foxman said about the page “We should not be so naïve to believe that a campaign for a ‘Third Intifada’ does not portend renewed violence, especially in the current climate that has seen a dramatic increase in rocket attacks from Gaza, the brutal murder of the Fogel family in the West Bank, and a terrorist bombing in Jerusalem.”

The original page had nearly 300,000 supporters. In a statement issued on the ADL site today, Foxman welcomed Facebook’s decision to take down the page:

We applaud Facebook’s willingness to continue to engage and consider this important question and we deeply appreciate their responsiveness. By taking this action, Facebook has now recognised an important standard to be applied when evaluating issues of non-compliance with its terms of service involving distinctions between incitement to violence and legitimate calls for collective expressions of opinion and action. As it continues to monitor its pages, Facebook should be able to apply this standard in response to complaints about other pages with similar content. We hope that they will continue to vigilantly monitor their pages for other groups that call for violence or terrorism against Jews and Israel…

A strikingly similar page (pictured) — calling for a third Intifada on May 15th — has since appeared on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.