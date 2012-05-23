Facebook Debuts Promoted Posts And More Facebook Advertising Tips

Facebook’s Promoted Posts launched this morning and the starting price for promoting an individual post is $15.00 and the choices go up to $300.00. According to Facebook, “when you promote a post, it will be shown in the news feeds of more of the people who like your Page than you would reach normally. Friends of the people who have interacted with your post will also be more likely to see the story in their news feeds for up to 3 days from when the post was first created.”



Facebook estimates your $15.00 promoted post will be served up to 2,100 people more than would have seen it through the regular Edgerank system. You can change the lifetime budget even after publication.

Nothing has changed about how your posts are shared with the people who like your Page. ~ Facebook

Real time statistics can be accessed just below the ad and include:

Paid Reach: The number of people who say your post because you promoted it Budget Spent: A real time ticker of how your budget dollars are being spent Activity: The number of times your page was tagged in the photos by other people on Facebook.

All promoted posts will show in the news feeds of the people who have already liked your Page and, if they interact with your promoted post, it will be seen by their friends. These posts will be labelled as “Sponsored” in the news feed. But, they’ll be in the news feed and not relegated to the right-hand advertising well column of Facebook.

Facebook provides details on how to use this new advertising promotion tool, saying:

You can promote a Page post from the sharing tool by following the steps below:

Go to the sharing tool to create a post. Enter in your post details. click on the Promote drop-down button and set your desired budget. Note: the budget you set is a lifetime budget and not a daily budget. Click Save.

Once you’ve visited the sharing tool, you can promote recent posts on your Page:

Go to any post you’ve created in the past 3 days on your Page timeline. At the bottom the post, just below where people can add a comment, you’ll see the Promote button. Click on it. From the drop-down, set your budget based on how many people you want to reach. Click Save.

I’ve tried two promoted posts on different Facebook fan pages this morning and I’ll report back later on my results. Keep your eyes open for Promoted Posts and let me know what you think.

