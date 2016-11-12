Facebook apologizes for 'terrible error' that told people they died

A Facebook bug caused people’s profile pages to display that they have died on Friday.

Multiple Business Insider employees reported seeing the message at the top of their Facebook profiles Friday afternoon, and the bug even affected Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

As of around 4 p.m. ET, people started reporting that the message was gone from their profiles. Facebook later apologised for the “terrible error” in a statement to Business Insider.

“For a brief period today, a message meant for memorialised profiles was mistakenly posted to other accounts,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “This was a terrible error that we have now fixed. We are very sorry that this happened and we worked as quickly as possible to fix it.”

Before the bug was fixed, visitors to the Facebook’s CEO profile were greeted with a somber notification:

“We hope people who love Mark will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate his life,” the message read. The message included a link to Facebook’s request form for memorializing the account of someone who has died. People using Facebook’s app also reported seeing the message.

NOW WATCH: A Facebook bug was telling people they died



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.