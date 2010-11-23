Here's Why Facebook "Deals" Won't Kill Groupon

As Facebook enters into the group deals space, should daily deals sites like Groupon and NYC-based Scoop St. be scared of impending doom? Scoop St. co-founder David Ambrose doesn’t think so.



Ambrose explains how Facebook’s foray into deals intrudes more onto Foursquare‘s territory.

