Facebook About To Launch Its Groupon Clone?

Photo: Robert Scoble

Facebook is having some sort of press event tomorrow, Robert Scoble tweets.We’ve heard that Facebook is planning to launch its new, Groupon-like Deals service this week, so it sounds like that could be it.



The new Deals program will launch in San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta, Dallas, and Austin, Bloomberg reported last month.

Facebook will be selling deals — a form of advertising — to local businesses by itself, Bloomberg’s Brian Womack reported. But it will also be partnering with companies like ReachLocal, Gilt City, Tippr, and others.

