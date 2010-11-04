Facebook Just Fired Another Missile At Foursquare

Jay Yarow
Facebook just shot another missle at Foursquare.

It announced that it was opening up its location API so that developers can now send check-ins to Facebook Places from third-party applications.

(The API used to be read-only.)

Opening up the API, Facebook moves closer to getting its location services into all relevant mobile apps.

The unspoken message to Foursquare was clear: We’re the platform and you are the single feature application.

