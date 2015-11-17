A billion people visit Facebook every day --  twice as many as four years ago

More than a billion people now use Facebook every day, the company announced on its last earnings call.

That’s a remarkable stat in itself, but it’s also amazing to see how fast that usage has grown. As this chart from Statista shows, four years ago Facebook’s daily average users (DAUs) stood at 457 million.

One big reason for the growth is how effectively Facebook has moved from desktop to mobile, including taking great pains to make sure its service works in countries wtih slow wireless connections.

