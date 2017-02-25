Take a look at Facebook's gorgeous data centres from around the world

Facebook is one of the most heavily-trafficked websites on the internet. As such, the company has set up vast infrastructure to support its billion-plus users.

In 2011, Facebook announced the Open Compute Project as a way to openly share the designs for its data centres — “to spark a collaborative dialogue … [and] collectively develop the most efficient computing infrastructure possible.”

Starting in 2009, three Facebook employees dedicated themselves to custom-designing servers, server racks, power supplies, UPS units, and battery backup systems for the company’s first data center in Prineville, Oregon. By 2011, Facebook’s data center in Prineville used 38% less energy to do the same work as the company’s other data centres at the time, while costing 24% less.

Since then, Facebook has improved on its data center designs and opened several more centres around the world: in North Carolina, Iowa, and Sweden, with new data centres coming soon to Texas, New Mexico, and Ireland.

With the help of Facebook and photographer Alan Brandt, we’ve compiled some photos to show off what Facebook’s data centres look like from the inside and outside. And these are some really gorgeous-looking facilities.

Here's a look inside Facebook's data center in Forest City, North Carolina. The company launched this center in 2010. Facebook Facebook began construction on its second data center in Lulea, Sweden, in March 2014. Facebook Inside Lulea's first data center building, you can see Facebook's 'vanity free' approach to design. For instance, there are no plastic bezels in front of its servers -- something commonly found in other data centres -- to allow those servers to draw in more air. Facebook In the Lulea data center, web server and storage designs use snaps and spring-loaded catches to hold components in place. Facebook Lulea's rapid deployment data center (RDDC) design is all about being lean, which allows Facebook to deploy two data halls in the time it previously took to deploy one, thus reducing the cost of construction. Facebook This is Facebook's data center in Prineville, Oregon, which is the first data center deployed using the company's Open Compute Project designs. Alan Brandt Facebook used 1,560 tons of steel to build its Prineville data center, which is the equivalent of 900 mid-size cars. Alan Brandt Facebook's Prineville data center also uses a lot of wires and cables. In fact, there are 950 miles worth of wires and cables in this data center alone -- roughly the distance between Boston and Indianapolis. Alan Brandt The Prineville data center also has a ton of concrete: 14,254 cubic yards, to be exact. Imagine a footpath that's 24.3 miles long. Alan Brandt Thanks to Facebook's unique server design, technicians, like this one working in Prineville, don't have to spend time finding the right tools to unscrew multiple components every time they need to replace a failed component. Alan Brandt Facebook's rapid data center deployment structure is similar to assembling a car: The structural frame is built before all of the components, which are attached on an assembly line in a factory. The entire structure is driven to the building site on a truck. Facebook With the efficiency gains afforded by the unique server designs, Facebook has reduced the average repair time to swap parts by more than 50%. Facebook Here you can see technicians delivering server racks to Lulea's building one, the company's first data center building. Facebook As a result of these unique data centres, Facebook can handle the billions of daily 'Likes' and photos, as well as the trillions of messages that have been sent since Facebook was founded over a decade ago. Alan Brandt

