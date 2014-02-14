Facebook Now Has 50 Different Options For Gender, Including 'Gender Fluid'

On Thursday, Facebook announced that it’s rolling out a customisation option with about 50 different words people can use to identify their preferred gender.

People who select a custom gender will also be able to choose which pronoun they’d like to be referred to publicly: male (he/him); female (she/her); or gender neutral (they/their).

Facebook will also allow people to choose which audience sees their custom gender.

According to Facebook’s Diversity page:

When you come to Facebook to connect with the people, causes, and organisations you care about, we want you to feel comfortable being your true, authentic self. An important part of this is the expression of gender, especially when it extends beyond the definitions of just “male” or “female.”

To change your gender or preferred pronoun, click “Update Info” at the bottom of your Cover Photo. Click “Edit” in the top-right part of the “Basic Information” section.

When you start typing in a word in the “Gender” section, it autopopulates with suggestions, such as Trans Woman, Gender Fluid, MTF, etc. But you can also enter whatever you want. After that, choose the pronoun you’d like to use, which audience sees everything, and hit “save” at the bottom of the box.

