Facebook CTO "Very Confident" Facebook and Apple Will Work Together On Ping

At a dinner with New York media last night, Facebook CTO Bret Taylor said he is “very confident” Facebook and Apple will figure out a way to work together on Ping, Apple’s music social network.



Ping was supposed to launch with Facebook integration, but Facebook pulled its support at the last minute – probably because secretive Apple sprung Ping on Facebook at the last minute.

It’s news that Apple and Facebook are working together on Ping because the competition between the companies – formerly friendly – has reached a boiling point.

