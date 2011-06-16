POLL: Would You Get A Facebook Credit Card?

RenRen, the “Facebook of China” has announced that it will launch a co-branded credit card with China Merchants Bank, TheNextWeb reports.



The credit card will have a bunch of “social” features. Basically, people will be able to turn their purchases into check-ins and get discounts and promotional offers around their purchases.

Which makes us think: is this something Facebook could do?

What would a Facebook credit card be like? What extra goodies could it offer?

Would you get one?

Vote and let us know in the comments what you think.

