POLL: Would You Get A Facebook Credit Card?

RenRen, the “Facebook of China” has announced that it will launch a co-branded credit card with China Merchants Bank, TheNextWeb reports.
The credit card will have a bunch of “social” features. Basically, people will be able to turn their purchases into check-ins and get discounts and promotional offers around their purchases.
Which makes us think: is this something Facebook could do?
What would a Facebook credit card be like? What extra goodies could it offer?
Would you get one?
Vote and let us know in the comments what you think.
