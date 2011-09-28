Facebook Creates Political Action Committee

Photo: The White House

Facebook is looking to try its hand at politics, filing papers this week to launch “FB PAC” to donate money to political campaigns.”FB PAC will give our employees a way to make their voice heard in the political process by supporting candidates who share our goals of promoting the value of innovation to our economy while giving people the power to share and make the world more open and connected,” said Andrew Noyes, Facebook’s Manager for Public Policy Communications, in a statement.



The massive social network is already a fertile ground for political activism, with campaigns, candidates, and parties all using it to organise their supporters — but this marks the first time the company will directly seek to influence campaigns.

The announcement comes amid congressional scrutiny into the company’s privacy efforts.

President Barack Obama and House Republicans have both held town halls at Facebook headquarters — another way the company is seeking to insert itself into the political debate.

The paperwork with the Federal Election Commission is still pending — and it is not yet clear who will control the fund.

