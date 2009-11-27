Facebook Cracks Down On Developers' "Sneaky Little Viral Tricks"

There are big changes coming December 16th in the world of Facebook games.



All those benign but sneaky little viral tricks that were perfected by the leaders in the space are getting a beatdown from the new Facebook terms.

While the changes will keep Facebook a cleaner and more spam free place, they will also drive app developers to spend more and more directly on Facebook ads.

What are some of the changes? Here are three big ones.

Don’t undermine the integrity of the social graph by encouraging the creation of fake accounts or inauthentic friend connections. For example, don’t gate content or provide rewards based on the number of a user’s friends who also use your application.

What this means for developers:

Right now I can not make my farm bigger on Farmville unless a certain number of friends join. In Mafia Wars, I can not buy Mafia Mike’s property unless I have 6 friends in my mafia. There’s even a huge invite friends button right next to the property. The need for a user to progress further in a game has driven many users to beg friends to join. This aggressive gimmick has been huge for facebook games. But it has also generated massive add me spam on for games like pet society on their forums, and throughout the internet. This undermines the social graph on facebook as now some percentage of friends are people I add to get further in the game, not real friends. And then they are dropped.

Don’t prompt users to send invitations, requests, generate notifications, or use other Facebook communication channels immediately after a user allows access or returns to your application

What this means for developers:

This is Facebook games 101. What happens is that users learn to adapt, how to skip these tricks which cause them to unintentionally invite friends and click buttons. But everyone falls prey every now and then, especially with strategically placed buttons that make you think you you are closing a window but you are actually inviting your friends. I predict that this will cut the viral spread of game info by over 50% on facebook, slowing growth.

Don’t prompt users to bookmark your application (e.g., by using a modal window or pop-up dialog), and instead provide users with a button for users to explicitly invoke any bookmark option you provide.

What this means for developers:

It’s hard to know how big this will be but it’s only been a recent change and already Facebook is clamping down. That suggests that other viral tricks being invented right now will be watched closely.

In sum, the golden age of Facebook game virality is over with these changes. They are bad for game developers but good for users as they maintain the value of the social graph and feed. The next phase of social games on Facebook will rely more on ad dollars and old fashioned word of mouth.

Of course, developers will probably come up with some new tricks we haven’t yet seen and Facebook will have to jump on them as well.

Dan Porter is CEO of multiplayer games site OMGPOP.COM and the newly launched photo stream site, Pictureclub.com.

